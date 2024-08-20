Dune: Awakening Releases in Early 2025 for PC, Later for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Funcom announced the open-world survival MMO, Dune: Awakening, will launch for PC via Steam in early 2025. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a later date.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read new details on the game below:

Premiered at Gamescom Opening Night Live, fans were treated to a five-minute exclusive gameplay reveal, which shows, for the first time, a player’s rise from scavenging and survival to mobilizing an entire guild in the hunt for spice. See the new gameplay in action now.

Set on the most dangerous planet in the universe Dune: Awakening will challenge players to…

Survive the scorching desert and colossal sandworms by learning the ways of the Fremen.

Expand your influence through combat, spice flow, building and upgrading bases, crafting vehicles, and trade. Develop your character by walking the path of the Mentat, Trooper, Planetologist, Swordmaster or Bene Gesserit.

Control the spice and cling to power as guild intrigue and warfare rage. Join a guild and align with House Harkonnen or Atreides, and clash for the precious spice in dynamic guild versus guild battles involving a range of vehicles, tech, and specialized combatants.

Dune: Awakening has made its presence on the Gamescom showfloor known to all, with visitors needing only to follow the towering sandworm sculpt to find the booth, where they can catch an extended 30-minute gameplay presentation and pick up their own Fremkit swag bag. For those at home, the 30-minute presentation will be livestreamed by various content creators over the next few days, including Sacriel, Alphacast, and Mowky. Additionally, journalists and creators will get a chance to try a demo of Dune: Awakening behind closed doors, and share their impressions with the wider public.

Joel Bylos, Creative Director at Funcom, said, “Revealing gameplay for the first time is always a big moment, especially in a game where the interplay between all these systems can create completely unexpected moments, but the team has done an incredible job and we can’t wait to see how the community reacts.”

Working closely with both the Herbert Estate and Legendary, Funcom’s Dune: Awakening introduces an alternate history in which Paul Atreides was never born, giving players the opportunity to put the future of Arrakis in their own hands.

Sam Rappaport, Vice President of Interactive Media at Legendary Entertainment said, “We are incredibly excited for gamers to get their first glimpse of Dune: Awakening at Gamescom. The game’s authenticity and attention to detail successfully convey the richness and depth of the Dune universe in a manner that is reminiscent of the world beautifully presented in Denis Villeneuve’s films. This game is a testament to the dedication of the developers and a thrilling new way for fans to engage with the iconic saga.”

With the Exclusive Gameplay Reveal unleashed, Funcom is thrilled to announce that the third Dune: Awakening Direct will air on August 29, showcasing even more gameplay footage and feature details, with the fantastic Soe Gschwind returning to host.

