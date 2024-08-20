Mafia: The Old Country Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher 2K and developer Hangar 13 have announced Mafia: The Old Country for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily.

Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for.

