Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gameplay Teaser Trailer Released

posted 50 minutes ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Warhorse Studios released the gameplay teaser trailer for the action RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

View the gameplay teaser trailer below:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 11, 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

