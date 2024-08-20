Herdling Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Panic and developer Okomotive have announced adventure game, Herdling, for consoles and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

"With Herdling we wanted to start a new kind of adventure, not only for the players, but also for us," said Okomotive co-founders Don Schmocker and Goran Saric. "To create the herd of beasts and their mountainous world was an ambitious challenge for us and we enjoyed every step of that journey."

Game designer, programmer and sound designer Fabio Baumgartner added, "This idea of moving as part of a herd of large, lovable, mystical creatures was at the center of our design process and we can’t wait to see players immerse themselves in the experience we have created."

Panic director of publishing Nick Suttner stated, "The FAR games are moody, moving masterpieces as far as we’re concerned, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Okomotive on their brand-new adventure. Herdling feels like a return to the scale and fidelity of something like Firewatch for us, so it’s really exciting to have it in our lineup.

"We’re huge fans of games like Inside and The Last Guardian – stirring, solo adventures that really communicate a sense of awe, loneliness, and a particular brand of companionship. It feels like a bit of a lost art in the current games culture, so we were all-in on what Okomotive are doing with Herdling."

Herdling is a brand new adventure from Okomotive, creators of the atmospheric and acclaimed FAR games, and Panic, publishers of Firewatch.

Head out on a grand alpine expedition with a herd of loveable beasts, as you ascend a mountain path, encounter eerie dangers and surprising obstacles, and forge your way to the mystery at the summit.

Features:

Guide, protect, and fall in love with a motley herd of Calicorns.

Calicorns. Traverse stunning mountainscapes, fog-wreathed forests, snowy plateaus, and forgotten valleys.

Hone your herding skills as you navigate a wide range of challenges, threats, and light environmental puzzles.

Feel the rush of the mountain air alongside your herd in exhilarating stampede sequences.

An emotional, wordless tale of trust, survival, and companionship during a great crossing through a fallen world.

