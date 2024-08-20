Street Fighter 6 Terry Bogard DLC Releases September 24 - News

Capcom has announced the Terry Bogard DLC fighter for Street Fighter 6 will launch on September 24 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

View the Terry gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below:

Players can finally experience Terry across all three games modes, including Fighting Ground and Battle Hub, as well as throwing hands with Terry as the newest Master in World Tour’s Metro City. In addition to debuting his fiery move set, which incorporates mechanics from SNK‘s Fatal Fury series, Capcom revealed a hot new outfit and stage set to drop alongside the Legendary Hungry Wolf next month!

Go head-to-head as Terry with these new additions:

New Outfit

Try on Terry’s Outfit 2, inspired by his appearance in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, where he sports a brown jacket and jeans. Acquire this retro look and dress to impress by maxing out your bond with him in World Tour, or with Fighter Coins.

New Stage

Keep the open tabs coming with Terry in the new stage Pao Pao Cafe 6 and find all the Easter Eggs and cameos from the Fatal Fury series! Year 2 Ultimate Pass owners will receive automatic access to Terry and the Cafe stage on Sept. 24, while the new stage can also be purchased individually with Fighter Coins or Drive Tickets.

C’mon, Terry is ready to fight with his iconic attacks from previous Fatal Fury installments such as Power Geyser and Passing Sway featured in his extensive move set:

Passing Sway

A unique target combo that moves to the back “lane” of the stage when it hits, then has Terry reappear on either side of his opponent with Jumping Lariat or Jumping Knee – a unique mechanic carried over directly from the Fatal Fury series!

Power Wave

Launch a fireball projectile that travels along the ground, with the light version moving slower and the medium version igniting a bigger wave

Burn Knuckle

A forward thrusting punch, useful for surprises and closing distance. The light version, Quick Burn, reels off a hook, then a downward punch that can’t be blocked while crouching.

Buster Wolf

Terry’s Level 1 Super Art charges him forward with a piercing thrust, firing off a blast of energy, and is invincible on start-up.

Power Geyser

Terry’s Level 2 Super Art erupts a volcanic explosion that pushes opponents away. If it hits, expend 3 Drive Gauge bars to follow-up with a Twin Geyser. And if that hits, spend 1 Super Art gauge for the iconic Triple Geyser.

Rising Fang

Terry’s Level 3 Super Art showcases a lethal sequence of attacks featuring his iconic moves that end with a powerful blast.

