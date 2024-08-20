Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 Releases February 18, 2025, Tape 2 on March 18 - News

Developer DON'T NOD announced Tape 1 for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will launch on February 18, 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Tape 2 will launch on March 18, 2025.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a new narrative adventure game from the creators of the critically acclaimed series, Life is Strange.

Rewind back to the 90s and live the defining summer of four high school girls as they forge bonds through their growing friendship, their punk band, and an unexplained event that will forever change their lives.

