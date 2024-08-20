Unknown 9: Awakening Releases October 18 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Reflector Entertainment announced Unknown 9: Awakening will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 18.

View the live action trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Delve into the mysterious world of the Unknown 9, and uncover mysteries hidden in plain sight.

You are Haroona, a Quaestor born with the ability to venture into a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own, known only as the Fold. On her quest for powerful hidden knowledge, Haroona will learn to master her unique connection to the Fold, which allows her to channel its powers into our world… But such power does not go unnoticed and Haroona quickly becomes the target of a splinter faction calling themselves the Ascendants, who want to use the Fold to alter the course of human history.

Become Haroona

Play as a young and courageous woman who has the ability to dive into and channel powers from a parallel dimension known as the Fold.

Master the Fold

Leverage your mastery of the Fold and choose your own playstyle. Step into your enemies to control them, dodge bullets, vanish in plain sight, hurl Umbric energy at your opponents, and more.

Journey Across the world

From the sands of Mauritania and perilous Indian jungles to the gothic landscapes of 19th century Portugal, discover some of the most mysterious locations the world has to offer.

Discover the Unknown 9 Universe

Unknown 9: Awakening lies at the heart of intertwining stories, unfolding through a multitude of Unknown 9 products whose events and characters make up a much larger Storyworld.

