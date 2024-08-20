Genshin Impact Headed to Xbox Series X|S on November 20 - News

miHoYo announced Genshin Impact will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on November 20.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android.

Genshin Impact is an open-world adventure RPG. In the game, set forth on a journey across a fantasy world called Teyvat. In this vast world, you can explore seven nations, meet a diverse cast of characters with unique personalities and abilities, and fight powerful enemies together with them, all on the way during your quest to find your lost sibling. You can also wander freely, immersing yourself in a world filled with life, and let your sense of wonder lead you to uncover all of its mysteries… Until you are at long last reunited with your lost sibling and bear witness to the culmination of all things at the end of your journey.

