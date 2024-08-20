Peter Molyneux Announces God Game Masters of Albion for PC - News

Peter Molyneux, the creator of Fable and Black & White, has announced god game, Masters of Albion, for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Narrative

The story of Albion is one of power and consequence, a rich and deep narrative set in a world full of quests and moral choices.

Navigate your way through intrigue and plot—kings come and go, lords shake you by the hand then stab you in the back, and the people work like dogs and are treated no better.

Gifted god like, ancient powers, you face an enemy the likes of which have not been seen in hundreds of years. Magic is returning to the hills and halls of Albion, threatening to tear down the the very foundations of society. Unravel the mystery of the mages, defeat the enemy that lurks in the night and conquer a sorcery that could kill us all.

Some are born with power, some achieve power, and some have great power thrust upon them.

Build by Day

By day Albion is a pleasant, leafy, verdant landscape, and it’s during sun up that the hard graft is done.

Design and manufacture products.

Fulfil orders from the vying factions—food for the people, clothes for the Lords, weapons and armour for the King.

Earn money to spend on infrastructure.

Earn favors to spend in the Arcanum, adding new blocks, product parts and magical powers to your collection.

Construct and customize new and old buildings using our innovative block system.

Repair and construct walls and roads.

Expand your towns, combine your buildings, increase your efficiency!

Fight by Night

As the sun sets, your workers must be inside the town walls, for the night brings out the beasts.

Defend against waves of merciless creatures (zombies, werewolves, trolls, etc.).

Build and arm turrets with fantastical ammo of your own creation.

Hire heroes to fight for your town.

Uncover and upgrade powerful God Hand powers—lightning, flamethrowers, water cannons, etc.

Strategize your towns’ defenses.

Heroes

With heroes, the world is a better place. In Albion, your heroes give you a great advantage over the enemies and open up new opportunities.

Customize each hero, design and build their weapons and armor

Level up and power up.

Possess them and switch into third-person mode.

Use your possession powers to explore the open world.

Open World

Masters of Albion is set in a rich world, packed with wonderful discoveries across a wealth of regions.

Find and found new towns, villages and resource rich mines to add to your business portfolio.

Use your God Hand across the unlocked regions to help your workers and hinder your foe.

Take possession of your Heroes and explore unlocked areas in search of quests and treasures.

