The First Berserker: Khazan Releases in Early 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 22 minutes ago

Publisher Nexon and developer Neople announced the action RPG, The First Berserker: Khazan, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in early 2025.

A closed beta will run from October 11 to 20 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

View the launch reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The trailer focuses on the title’s intense battle scenes and storyline, allowing players to immerse themselves in the past of Khazan. Players can enjoy various boss fights with formidable foes such as Blade Phantom, and engage in a unique atmosphere represented by 3D cel animated graphics. Experience diverse mechanics and various patterns with the newly revealed Spear and Greatsword. Those interested in learning more about Khazan can jump into the first-ever public hands-on during Gamescom 2024 from August 21 to 25 located at 9.1 Hall B-029.

During their hands-on time, players will get to experience a variety of features for The First Berserker: Khazan, including:

A Compelling Story

As the forgotten hero, players will reclaim battle-hardened skills forged in fierce combat, seeking vengeance against those who defame and oppose them.

Hardcore Action and Diverse Mechanics

Players can engage in thrilling combat that evolves in style and tempo as the character grows by successfully tackling more challenging missions, facing formidable bosses, acquiring powerful gears and more.

Immersive Graphics and 3D Cel Animation

Through realistically depicted backgrounds and character motions, players can feel as if they are watching a dark fantasy drawn through unique cartoon style rendering and intricate actions.

