[Update] Forza Horizon 5 Reportedly Sold 2 Million Units in One Month on PS5 - Sales

Update:

Harrison has told VGChartz the two million figure on their LinkedIn profile are based on the projections from Alinea Analytics.

"Saw an article of yours that has incorrect info attributed to me," they said. "The 2mil figure is based off of public projections from here [link above], it is not unfortunately new news. Appreciate ya'lls passion for the franchise tho!"

Howdy! Saw an article of yours that has incorrect info attributed to me. The 2mil figure is based off of public projections from here, it is not unfortunately new news: alineaanalytics.com/blog/ps_may_...









Original article:

The open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, reportedly sold over two million units in one month on the PlayStation 5, according to Turn 10 Studios game designer Harrison B. on LinkedIn spotted by Bluesky user Timur222.

"Created cross-platform feature designs enabling Forza Horizon 5 (PS5, 2025) to sell 2 million units in one month on PS5 alone," said the game designer.

The game had surpassed 45 million players ahead of the launch of the PS5 version, according to the Hall of Fame leaderboard in the game itself. It was also the best-selling game on the PlayStation Store charts in Europe in its launch month, while it came in third in the US and Canada. It also topped both PlayStation charts in May.

Forza Horizon 5 released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in November 2021, and for the PlayStation 5 in April 2025.

