Starfield: Shattered Space Story Expansion Releases on September 30

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have announced the Shattered Space story expansion for Starfield will launch on September 30.

It was also announced the new land vehicle, the REV-8, is now playable in a free update for the game.

View the REV-8 trailer below:

Starfield is available for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

