Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Releases April 24, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC

SNK announced Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on April 24, 2025.

View the official trailer below:

Read new details on the game below:

South Town’s Finest Unite

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves brings together a diverse roster of familiar faces and new blood, with 17 playable characters at launch. Iconic fighters like Terry Bogard and Rock Howard return to the scene alongside debuting challengers, like the science prodigy Preecha and street assassin Vox Reaper. An additional five downloadable content fighters will be added in Season Pass 1.

SNK revealed the latest fighter, Mai Sharinui (voiced by Rebecca Rose in English, Ami Koshimizu in Japanese), the globally renowned ninja now sporting a new look.

Mai is the successor to Shiranui-style ninjutsu. Following an important tip-off from dutiful monk Sokaku Mochizuki, this modern-day kunoichi proceeds to South Town with purpose—her intense flame and ever-refined techniques lighting up the darkness therein.

Game Features and Modes

City of the Wolves blends innovative new mechanics with familiar features for a captivating and rewarding experience for both newcomers and veteran players alike.

REV System + Returning Systems

Unleash the all-new REV System, offering powerful offensive moves like REV Arts and REV Blows, pushing the excitement to the max until the REV Meter overheats. Classic systems like Combination Attacks, Just Defense, and S.P.G. return, reimagined for today’s battles.

Controls for Veterans and Newcomers

Arcade Style offers precision and technique, while Smart Style allows for easy, flashy combos with simple inputs. Both newcomers and seasoned pros can feel powerful with their control scheme of choice.

A Story of Fates Intertwined

Embark deep into South Town in Arcade Mode, where fighters clash over the legacy of Geese Howard. Driven by powerful emotions and past rivalries, they race to a long-awaited showdown. Dive toward the future and uncover the truth of the epic saga in South Town’s narrative climax!

Episodes of South Town RPG Adventure

Introducing “Episodes of South Town” (EOST)—a solo RPG where challengers battle foes under unique conditions, earning XP and building skills along the way. Level up and chase the crown in South Town to forge a legend unlike any other.

Rollback, Cross-Platform, and More Online Features

Experience Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves with integrated rollback netcode and cross-platform functionality, offering flawless matches with players across any system. Choose from Ranked, Casual, and Room Matches, and watch as AI technology crafts clones from player’s styles to challenge others or even themselves!

Customization With No Bounds

Adjust the appearance of any fighter by way of outfit and gear colors, as well as distinct patterns—which are all unlocked in Episodes of South Town—and more! Players can also jam out to a vast catalog of iconic tracks across the FATAL FURY series, including additional music from another South Town classic, The Art of Fighting. Create personalized playlists to customize the background music for specific modes and rev up to the music!

