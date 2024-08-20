Dying Light: The Beast Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 391 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Techland has announced Dying Light: The Beast for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dying Light: The Beast is a thrilling standalone zombie adventure set in a tightly-crafted rural region. Play as Kyle Crane, a legendary hero who breaks free after years of brutal experiments. Now, he must realize there’s more at stake than just revenge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles