Sniper Elite: Resistance announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 86 Views

by, posted 15 minutes ago

Rebellion Developments has announced Sniper Elite: Resistance for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a gripping new story that runs parallel with Sniper Elite 5, Harry Hawker, agent of the Special Operations Executive (SOE), takes the lead for the first time as he discovers an insidious new Wunderwaffe—something so powerful, it guarantees the Nazis will win the war.

Offering unparalleled sniping mechanics, stealth and tactical third-person combat, Sniper Elite: Resistance turns the attention of the award-winning series towards a hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France.

Features:

Epic standalone campaign.

Trademark X-ray Kill Cam.

Advanced gunplay physics.

New Propaganda Missions.

Authentic World War II weapons and customization.

Fan favorite Invasion Mode.

Tense online multiplayer modes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles