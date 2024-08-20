Construction Simulation Game RoadCraft for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have announced construction simulation game, RoadCraft, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Reshape the aftermath.

As the leader of a company specialized in restoring sites devastated by natural disasters, use your construction machinery to restart the local industry. Clear debris and faulty equipment, rebuild roads and bridges damaged by weather, and much more!

Clear, Supply, Rebuild

You run a disaster recovery company, specialized in restoring sites devastated by natural disasters. Numerous tasks await you and your heavy machinery as you work to restart the local industry: clearing debris, replacing faulty equipment, rebuilding roads and bridges damaged by bad weather, deploying resource convoys to produce new reconstruction materials, and much more!

Welcome to Next-Gen Simulation

Experience a new generation of simulation with the brand new engine developed by Saber Interactive, the creators of MudRunner and SnowRunner. Handle each object with realistic physics, accounting for their mass and size. Interact with elements like sand, wood, and asphalt. Reshape the terrain and ease the movement of your vehicles thanks to your newly-built roads.

Expand Your Garage

Each machine has its own behavior. Use your bulldozer to clear obstructions, your heavy transporter to carry multiple vehicles, or your fixed or gantry cranes to lift containers and equipment. Reconnect a factory to the power grid with your cable layer, lay down hot asphalt with your paver, and flatten it with your roller to create your own roads. Unlock over 40 vehicles as you progress through the story-driven campaign. Visit your garage to customize your machines with your company’s logo and repaint them with your personalized colors.

Operate Worldwide

Disasters have caused chaos, cutting off access to many affected areas. You are the last hope to brave these extreme conditions. Whether in the mountains, the heart of the desert, or by the sea, your expertise is needed around the globe! Explore 8 unique maps, each 4 km², with their own biomes and buildings. Choose your itinerary through abandoned factories, submerged dams, or out-of-service solar fields. Search every corner to achieve your goals, and secure new contracts to earn additional funds and XP.

Organize, Recycle, Automate

Collect remnants of wood, steel, and cement and transform them into components in your recycling plants, every piece of debris can be used for reconstruction! Supply factories and sand quarries to produce resources in bulk. As the operations manager, guide your transport trucks by plotting their routes on the map and ensure no obstacles block their way!

Rebuild Together

The world of RoadCraft offers a multitude of activities. Why not complete them with your friends? Set up a co-op session for up to 4 players. Divide tasks or focus together on a single objective. Combine your strengths and ingenuity to find solutions, even the most unexpected ones.

