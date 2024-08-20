Batman: Arkham Shadow Releases in October - News

by, posted 47 minutes ago

Publisher Oculus Studios and developer Camouflaj have the gameplay trailer for Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Batman: Arkham Shadow will launch for Meta Quest 3 in October.

