ARC Raiders Releases in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 205 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Embark Studios announced the PvPvE survival extraction shooter, ARC Raiders, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2025 for $39.99.

"While ARC Raiders has changed and evolved over the course of development, the world we have built has always been our anchor," said Embark Studios co-founder and creative director Stefan Strandberg. "Our inspiration draws from current-day themes taken to their extreme, like the prospect of colonizing space, at a time when the relationship between man and machine is becoming increasingly fraught."

"ARC Raiders takes place in a post-post apocalypse—a distant future where humanity has moved on to build anew. Surely, this world can be a dangerous and treacherous place, but at the same time it’s inherently hopeful, vibrant, and charming."

View the Gamescom 2024 teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In ARC Raiders you enter a vast and lethal world.

People have fled to the underground colony of Speranza, seeking supplies to survive, and shelter from ARC machines on the surface. Demand for resources is at an all-time high, but venturing the surface to get them is a risky job.

You enlist as a Raider, fighting for your own survival and that of your neighborhood in the underground colony—scavenging and hunting for resources that must be extracted back safely from the surface. Standing in your way are ARC machines—a mysterious, deadly foe—as well as other players—Raiders—who are also competing for loot and their own survival.

To grow as a Raider, you must make it back down to the colony alive. There, you get to meet the traders of Speranza to trade your loot and valuables, embark on quests, upgrade and improve and expand your chambers, and grow your character to suit your playstyle—to become the Raider that you want to be.

Whether teaming up or going solo, it’s a game that rewards thinking ahead and carefully observing the world around you, rather than running into action guns blazing. The gameplay is tactile, visceral, and grounded, with a rich and playful sandbox of gadgets and tools, beyond just guns and ammo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles