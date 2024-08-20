Borderlands 4 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher 2K and developer Gearbox Software have announced Borderlands 4 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

"The definitive looter shooter arrives in 2025," said 2K. "See if you have what it takes to go down in history as a legendary Vault Hunter as you search for secret alien treasure, blasting everything in sight."

View the teaser trailer below:

