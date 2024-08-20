Little Nightmares III Gets Friendship Trailer - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games have released a new trailer for Little Nightmares III.

View the trailer below:

Little Nightmares III will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles