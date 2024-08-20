Directive 8020: A Dark Pictures Game Releases in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher and developer Supermassive Games announced Directive 8020: A Dark Pictures Game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the creators of Until Dawn and The Quarry, an all-new sci-fi survival horror adventure

Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth.

Featuring Hollywood actor, Lashana Lynch (Bob Marley: One Love, The Woman King) as the ground-breaking astronaut, Young, Directive 8020 is a cinematic horror game that blends intense survival gameplay with meaningful choices and a branching storyline.

Earth’s Last Hope

Earth is dying and humanity is running out of time. 12 light years from home, Tau Ceti f offers a small sliver of hope. When the colony ship Cassiopeia crash lands on the planet, its crew soon realize they are far from being alone.

In space, death takes many forms.

Next-Gen Cinematic Survival Horror

Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity.

Real-Time Alien Threats

Evade a deadly alien threat that roams the dark corridors of the ship, intent on eradicating human life. Overcome your enemies using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes, and stealth.

Trust No One

Encounter an alien lifeform that perfectly imitates its prey. Years of training and trust are lost among the crew when their enemy hides in plain sight. Who is human and who is not? Your choices are now more important than ever!

Directive 8020 is the latest standalone entry in the horrifying world of The Dark Pictures.

In a dramatic step forward for the series, the game features real-time threats, all-new stealth gameplay mechanics, five-player online cooperative play, and enhanced interactive cinematics powered by Unreal Engine 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

