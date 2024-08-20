Floatopia Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

NetEase Games has announced life simulation game, Floatopia, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

It’s time to step into a whimsical world filled with toys, travel, superpowers, and floating islands. Here, you can enjoy a carefree vacation where you can relax, daydream, and fill your days with fantasy and laughter.

Discover all the beloved elements of life simulation games—farming, fishing, logging, and decorating your dream home. With a sprinkle of magic to sweep away your worries, set sail on your very own floating island and journey through a world of superpowers!

Uncovering the Potential of the Overlooked

Imagine a world where superpowers are just a phone call away. In this fantastical realm, the most sought-after superpowers are quickly reserved, leaving only the seemingly “useless” powers behind. You play a character who, by a twist of fate, joins forces with others possessing these overlooked superpowers. Together, you embark on a whimsical and joyous adventure.

As the main storyline unfolds, you gradually uncover the truth of the world and the meaning of your travels—”usefulness” is not the only measure of value. Every seemingly “useless” ability has its own unique worth and hidden potential.

Travel to Uncharted Lands and Explore the World

Sail your floating island to other realms inspired by diverse cultures, blending reality with fantasy. Discover mountaintop cities, ancient towns, deserts, frozen expanses, whimsical fairy-tale kingdoms, and culinary paradises. With regular updates and new content, your adventures will always be fresh and expanding. As long as you desire to explore, your journey will never end.

The Law of Life in this World of Superpowers: Let Your Imagination Soar

Imagine a place where you can fish in the cloudsea, harvest crops with ease, change the weather to match your mood, and see flora and fauna with their own superpowers.

Become a resident of Floatopia and embrace a life brimming with extraordinary abilities! Say goodbye to the grind of your nine-to-five.

In this superpowered world, you can do countless things or simply do nothing at all. Gaze at the sky, let your thoughts wander—every moment is magical, even when you’re just daydreaming.

Decorate Your Island and Yourself

In Floatopia, we’re all about giving you the freedom to shape and style your island exactly as you want. With a wide array of customizable tools and an ever-expanding collection of creative components, you can transform your island’s terrain, set the perfect theme, and personalize everything from the island base to quirky graffiti.

But it’s not just about the island—your wardrobe will also offer a diverse range of charming and stylish options.

We can’t wait to see the unique and imaginative islands you’ll create, each brimming with personality and flair!

From Distant Glances to Hand-in-Hand Adventures

In Floatopia, we’re crafting a social world where close-knit circles and meaningful connections thrive. No matter your social style, there’s always a unique way for you to engage and interact.

Extroverts can hop on travel vehicles to explore fantastical realms and quirky islands, with endless opportunities to meet new friends. Discover stunning landscapes, roam the skies hand-in-hand, embark on shared adventures, and naturally form lasting bonds.

Introverts can enjoy cozy visits with close friends, host intimate parties, create whimsical playgrounds, and spend quality time in spaces perfectly suited to them. And if you prefer solitude, charming creatures and friendly residents are always there to keep you company throughout your day.

