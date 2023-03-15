Game News Roundup - PS5 Pro Rumored for 2024, Sony's Activision Blizzard Response - Article

In this installment of the "Game News Roundup" I discuss the latest gaming news and sales from the last week with viewers during a livestream on Twitch.

This includes going over the February 2023 VGChartz estimates for Europe, the rumor that Sony is developing a PlayStation 5 Pro with a late 2024 release window, Epic ordered to pay $245 million to consumers over unwanted Fortnite purchases, The Last of Us HBO TV series success, the latest news on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, and more.

Here is the list of sales and news discussed during the video:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

