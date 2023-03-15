Game News Roundup - PS5 Pro Rumored for 2024, Sony's Activision Blizzard Response - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 415 Views
In this installment of the "Game News Roundup" I discuss the latest gaming news and sales from the last week with viewers during a livestream on Twitch.
This includes going over the February 2023 VGChartz estimates for Europe, the rumor that Sony is developing a PlayStation 5 Pro with a late 2024 release window, Epic ordered to pay $245 million to consumers over unwanted Fortnite purchases, The Last of Us HBO TV series success, the latest news on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, and more.
Here is the list of sales and news discussed during the video:
- Rumor: PlayStation 5 Pro in Development, Could Release in Late 2024
- Epic Order to Pay $245M to Consumers Over Unwanted Fortnite Purchases by the FTC Finalized
- The Last of Us HBO TV Series Finale Sets Series Record With 8.2 Million Viewers
- The Last of Us Part 2 to be More Than One Season in HBO TV Series
- Nintendo on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $70 Price: Game Has a Deeply Immersive Experience
- Xbox Confirms It Won't be on the E3 2023 Show Floor
- Square Enix: Forspoken Launch Sales Were 'Lackluster'
- PS5 Sales Top 10M As Sales Jump 338% - Europe Hardware Estimates for February 2023
- Microsoft Signs 10-Year Partnership to Bring Xbox Games on PC to Cloud Service Boosteroid
- Microsoft Signs 10-Year Deal With Cloud Streaming Service Ubitus
- FTC Wants Details on Microsoft's Deals With Nintendo and Nvidia, More on ZeniMax Exclusivity Plan
- Sony: Microsoft's Call of Duty 'Offer Will Irreparably Harm Competition and Innovation'
- Sony Claims Microsoft Call of Duty Deal 'Fails to Provide Adequate Protection'
- Sony Claims Microsoft Could Release Call of Duty on PlayStation With Bugs
- Jim Ryan Reportedly Said: 'I Don’t Want a New Call of Duty Deal. I Just Want to Block Your Merger'
- Microsoft Will Let Sony Put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus on Day One
- Microsoft Claims It Can Get Call of Duty to Run Natively on Switch
- Microsoft Says Game Pass Price Won't Increase Following Activision Deal Approval
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.