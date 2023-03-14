Rumor: PlayStation 5 Pro in Development, Could Release in Late 2024 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is rumored to be developing a PlayStation 5 Pro with a tentative release window of late 2024, according to sources who spoke with Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson.

Details on this rumored PS5 Pro are light as the sources didn't provide details on the specs.

Insider Gaming also believes the next-generation PlayStation, the PlayStation 6, won't launch until at least 2028. This would be eight years after the launch of the PS5, which is one year longer than the gap between the PS4 and PS5.

Henderson is the one who previously reported on the updated PlayStation 5 with a detachable disc drive that is rumored to release later this year.

The detachable disc drive will be connected to the PlayStation using an extra USB-C port on the back of the console. This updated PS5 is also rumored to not have any major hardware changes from the original PS5.

