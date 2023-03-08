Jim Ryan Reportedly Said: 'I Don’t Want a New Call of Duty Deal. I Just Want to Block Your Merger'

/ 686 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan has reportedly stated he has no interest in working out a deal with Microsoft over Call of Duty and only wants to block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.



This is according to Activision Blizzard EVP Corporate Affairs and CCO Lulu Cheng Meservey explaining that Microsoft offered Sony a 10-year agreement, which is better than any deal Activision Blizzard would give.

"Microsoft offered Sony (the dominant console leader for well over a decade, with 80% market share) a 10 year agreement on far better terms than Sony would ever get from us," said Meservey. "We've also offered Sony guaranteed long-term access to Call of Duty. But they keep refusing. Why?"

Meservey quoted Jim Ryan's words that was said during the behind closed doors hearing with the European Union regulators, the European Commission, on February 21, which explains why Sony hasn't agreed to any deals.

"I don’t want a new Call of Duty deal," Ryan reportedly said. "I just want to block your merger."



Last month it was announced Microsoft has signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved. The new legally binding agreement will guarantee Call of Duty games will release on Nintendo platforms the same day as Xbox with "full feature and content parity." This is so those on Nintendo platforms "can experience Call of Duty just as Xbox and PlayStation gamers enjoy Call of Duty."