Jim Ryan Reportedly Said: 'I Don’t Want a New Call of Duty Deal. I Just Want to Block Your Merger'

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan has reportedly stated he has no interest in working out a deal with Microsoft over Call of Duty and only wants to block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.
This is according to Activision Blizzard EVP Corporate Affairs and CCO Lulu Cheng Meservey explaining that Microsoft offered Sony a 10-year agreement, which is better than any deal Activision Blizzard would give.
"Microsoft offered Sony (the dominant console leader for well over a decade, with 80% market share) a 10 year agreement on far better terms than Sony would ever get from us," said Meservey. "We've also offered Sony guaranteed long-term access to Call of Duty. But they keep refusing. Why?"
Meservey quoted Jim Ryan's words that was said during the behind closed doors hearing with the European Union regulators, the European Commission, on February 21, which explains why Sony hasn't agreed to any deals.
"I don’t want a new Call of Duty deal," Ryan reportedly said. "I just want to block your merger."
Microsoft and Nvidia have also signed a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The agreement will enable gamers to stream Xbox games on PC from GeForce Now to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones, and more. If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal is approved it will bring games from Activision Blizzard to GeForce Now, including Call of Duty.
Realistically there is nothing that MS can offer Sony that would leave them better off than the status quo. The deal not going through is the best case scenario for Sony. Any compromise would leave them worse off. That is why Sony is fighting to stop it.
Then it is time to ignore Sony and move ahead. Microsoft has already been way too generous. Ridiculous. I've said it before, nobody cared when Disney bought 100 billion dollars worth of content for their streaming service (Marvel, StarWars, all the old Fox Studio content). This is smaller than that.
Yes they did. Fox was forced to sell of a bunch of regional sports networks in order for the merger with Disney to be approved because having them under the same roof with ESPN would have given Disney too much power in the field of broadcast sports.
"The deal not going through is the best case scenario for Sony" I'm not really sure about that one. In fact, a part of me would like for this to be blocked, just to see what would be Microsoft's reaction aftewards.
This shouldnt be a suprise to anyone. Jim even stated that MS will butcher the PS version so they will have the inferior version... much like what Sony is doing now with CoD, keeping certain content off other versions.
