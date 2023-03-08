Microsoft Will Let Sony Put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus on Day One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 818 Views
Microsoft says it has given Sony the option to add Call of Duty games to its PlayStation Plus subscription service on day one.
Microsoft intends to put future Call of Duty games on its Xbox Game Pass subscription services on day one and will let Sony do the same for its own service.
Microsoft states its 10-year offer to Sony will provide parity on "release date, content, features, upgrades, quality and playability with the Xbox platform" on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and any successor PlayStation console.
"Any CoD Game in a Microsoft multigame subscription is eligible for inclusion in Sony’s multi-game subscription service, at the same time and for the same duration," said Microsoft's response in a newly published report by the UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle.
Sony Interactive Entertainment in its own response says the deal to add future Call of Duty games on PlayStation Plus on day one doesn't look as good as is claimed.
Sony Interactive Entertainment says Microsoft will be able to manipulate the price of Call of Duty on PlayStation based on how high it wants to charge for licensing fees.
The company also states that Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus on day one "would commercially destroy SIE’s [multi-game subscription] model." Microsoft will have the ability to "drive up the price for Call of Duty" and Sony will have to " raise the price of [our] MGS service, or not offer Call of Duty on MGS at all."
Sony Interactive Entertainment added, "As a result of the proposal, Call of Duty would become a Game Pass exclusive by default and therefore dominate MGS services in the future."
Sony has yet to sign any deals with Microsoft over Call of Duty or any Activision Blizzard games.
Last month it was announced Microsoft has signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved. The new legally binding agreement will guarantee Call of Duty games will release on Nintendo platforms the same day as Xbox with "full feature and content parity." This is so those on Nintendo platforms "can experience Call of Duty just as Xbox and PlayStation gamers enjoy Call of Duty."
Microsoft and Nvidia have also signed a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The agreement will enable gamers to stream Xbox games on PC from GeForce Now to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones, and more. If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal is approved it will bring games from Activision Blizzard to GeForce Now, including Call of Duty.
Sony's response basically indicates that they want CoD on PS Plus mid tier for free, without having to pay to compensate Xbox for the potential millions of lost day one, full priced CoD purchases. Absolute buffoonery.
Xbox is willing to take the loss in day one full priced purchases to grow Gamepass' subscriber base, they have done so time and time again with their own 1st and 2nd party exclusives and quite alot of day one 3rd party games on Gamepass. Sony meanwhile is clearly not willing to pay to do the same, they aren't putting their own 1st and 2nd party games into PS Plus mid tier day one, instead waiting about a year to add them, and they have only put a small handful of 3rd party games like Fall Guys day one into PS Plus. They want the regulators to tell Xbox that they can't put CoD day one into Gamepass after they own it, simply because they themselves are unwilling to pay to put CoD day one into PS Plus mid tier.
I think ultimately Sony's point here is that MS will always have a way of leveraging the COD IP to gain an advantage. Sony's main argument is the extent of influence on the COD brand as a whole - I don't see them relenting on any of the smaller details around 10 year deals or bringing COD to PS+. Their main aim is to block the transaction completely, if that fails maybe then they will take what they can in terms of a compromise.
From a Sony perspective I agree with the approach. Sony knows how much revenue COD brings in - its likely invaluable to them.
I'm not sure MS understands Sony don't want that. If they allow it to appear on PS+ Premium or even Extra day one it defeats the purpose of having it on the economic system to get revenue from sales. MS might be happy to lose millions in profits of sales of a game to encourage people signing up to their service but Sony aren't. It's the same reason Disney don't make $200million films with $150million advertising budgets just to release them on Disney+ same time as the cinema, when they can make that back and more from cinema releases then add it to Disney plus later for sustained income. Mulan and Black Widow lost a lot of (potential) money.
I doubt they would want to do that anyway. What they're mostly interested in if I were to guess is marketing rights for CoD.
My bet is that they would rather want concession for Xbox not to add CoD on GP than having the option to do it themselves. They probably fears their users start asking the question "if Sony is able to deal to have CoD day 1 on ps+ how come they cannot do the same with their 1st party titles".
So Sony wany to have CoD as IT is right now. Ok then...MS just give them all they Ask for. They own it.
It's funny how Sony is afraid of others doing what they themselves have been doing for decades.
Nope. Sony hasn't bought publishers with many studios/IPs behind them before. Not to say that they haven't engaged in shady practices (much like Microsoft, Nintendo, and SEGA have all done), but a situation like the Activision-Blizzard deal with all included variables has never happened before.