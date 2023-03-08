Microsoft Will Let Sony Put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus on Day One - News

Microsoft says it has given Sony the option to add Call of Duty games to its PlayStation Plus subscription service on day one.

Microsoft intends to put future Call of Duty games on its Xbox Game Pass subscription services on day one and will let Sony do the same for its own service.

Microsoft states its 10-year offer to Sony will provide parity on "release date, content, features, upgrades, quality and playability with the Xbox platform" on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and any successor PlayStation console.

"Any CoD Game in a Microsoft multigame subscription is eligible for inclusion in Sony’s multi-game subscription service, at the same time and for the same duration," said Microsoft's response in a newly published report by the UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle.

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its own response says the deal to add future Call of Duty games on PlayStation Plus on day one doesn't look as good as is claimed.

Sony Interactive Entertainment says Microsoft will be able to manipulate the price of Call of Duty on PlayStation based on how high it wants to charge for licensing fees.

The company also states that Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus on day one "would commercially destroy SIE’s [multi-game subscription] model." Microsoft will have the ability to "drive up the price for Call of Duty" and Sony will have to " raise the price of [our] MGS service, or not offer Call of Duty on MGS at all."

Sony Interactive Entertainment added, "As a result of the proposal, Call of Duty would become a Game Pass exclusive by default and therefore dominate MGS services in the future."

Sony has yet to sign any deals with Microsoft over Call of Duty or any Activision Blizzard games.

Last month it was announced Microsoft has signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved. The new legally binding agreement will guarantee Call of Duty games will release on Nintendo platforms the same day as Xbox with "full feature and content parity." This is so those on Nintendo platforms "can experience Call of Duty just as Xbox and PlayStation gamers enjoy Call of Duty."

Microsoft and Nvidia have also signed a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The agreement will enable gamers to stream Xbox games on PC from GeForce Now to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones, and more. If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal is approved it will bring games from Activision Blizzard to GeForce Now, including Call of Duty.

