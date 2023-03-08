Microsoft Claims It Can Get Call of Duty to Run Natively on Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,009 Views
Microsoft last month announced it had signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved. The new legally binding agreement will guarantee Call of Duty games will release on Nintendo platforms the same day as Xbox with "full feature and content parity."
In a newly published report by the UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft claims it will be able to get Call of Duty running on the Nintendo Switch natively.
Microsoft states that Call of Duty Warzone supports "PC hardware with GPU cards that were released as far back as 2015 and there is no reason it couldn't be optimized for the Nintendo Switch.
"The Activision development team has a long history of optimizing game performance for available hardware capabilities," said Microsoft (via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle).
Microsoft says "the game engine that powers Warzone is mature and has been optimized to run on a wide range of hardware devices (ranging from the Xbox One console released in 2015 up to the Xbox Series X)" and it can be altered to run on the Nintendo Switch. A strange error is that the Xbox One released in 2013 and not 2015.
Microsoft did list a number of games that have successfully been ported to the Nintendo Switch, including Apex Legends, Doom Eternal, Fortnite, and Crysis 3. The developers used "standard techniques" to port the games to Switch, according to Microsoft.
"The Parties are confident that in addition to Warzone, CoD buy-to-play titles (e.g., CoD: Modern Warfare 2) can be optimised to run on the Nintendo Switch in a timely manner using standard techniques which have been used to bring games such as Apex Legends, Doom Eternal, Fortnite and Crysis 3 to the Switch," says Microsoft.
So could Activision now.
Many reasons.
1) They probably don't view the switch as a 100m+ potential userbase. They probably judge Switch have less potential then other platforms even with a wider userbase. They probably think that many switch users already have PC, PS 4-5 or Xbox One-series and those who don't are a higher probability of not being in the CoD target demographic.
2) They operate with 3 dev team in cycle which are only now working on the same engine (meaning up to now they would have require 3 new dev team all porting from x86 to arm)
3) They already require many of their studios to be CoD support and adding a new platforms would also require another support studio.
All in all they have reason not to release on Switch, but memory issue is just a scapegoat not to address the others.
I mean, the Nintendo DS and Wii had CoD back in the day lol. I have no doubt it'll work, but there will be a bold asterisk on that lol
I wouldn't call it "on parity", but I played the hell out of Black Ops on Wii. Ghosts and Black Op2 in WiiU played perfectly fine as well, imo. Wiimote and nunchuck were insanely fast and accurate for fps. Dare I say as good as a mouse and keyboard.
They just don't want to spill the beans. Nintendo will have a new system by the time they start delivering games on Nintendo.
Doom and Doom Eternal ran very well on Switch. No reason CoD couldn't do the same with the right optimization. Plus, there will almost certainly be new Switch hardware by 2025.
"PC hardware with GPU cards that were released as far back as 2015" The difference is GTX 960, 970 etc. were much more powerful than Nintendo Switch ever was. In fact they are much more powerful than base PS4 and Xbox One, while GTX 970 is more powerful than PS4 Pro.
I don't think people want COD game locked to 30 fps on the Switch.
Yah I smiled while reading that :) I think people still underestimate how those video cards were (and are still powerful) compared the tech used in phone/Switch (or any APU like the Xbox One/PS4 you mentioned).
I actually believe they can make it run; but def. with some sacrifices (resolution, framerate etc..). Which is good at the end; but people need to realize that.
Maybe MS should try to release their own games on time and help to optimize current games that are struggling to get a release date instead of this PR bs. They have to hire outside 3rd parties such as Crystal Dynamics and Eidos because they can’t even develop Perfect Dark and Fable on their own as lead devs continue to leave those studios. Larian is basically begging for help because of Series S problems getting split screen to work on Baldur’s Gate 3 but MS hasn’t said a word about it. Maybe they should send some engineers over to help? Here’s a thought MS, maybe stop laying off developers at your own studios and manage your own games properly before trying to make promises about developing games that you don’t even own yet.