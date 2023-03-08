Microsoft Claims It Can Get Call of Duty to Run Natively on Switch - News

Microsoft last month announced it had signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved. The new legally binding agreement will guarantee Call of Duty games will release on Nintendo platforms the same day as Xbox with "full feature and content parity."

In a newly published report by the UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft claims it will be able to get Call of Duty running on the Nintendo Switch natively.

Microsoft states that Call of Duty Warzone supports "PC hardware with GPU cards that were released as far back as 2015 and there is no reason it couldn't be optimized for the Nintendo Switch.

"The Activision development team has a long history of optimizing game performance for available hardware capabilities," said Microsoft (via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle).

Microsoft says "the game engine that powers Warzone is mature and has been optimized to run on a wide range of hardware devices (ranging from the Xbox One console released in 2015 up to the Xbox Series X)" and it can be altered to run on the Nintendo Switch. A strange error is that the Xbox One released in 2013 and not 2015.

Microsoft did list a number of games that have successfully been ported to the Nintendo Switch, including Apex Legends, Doom Eternal, Fortnite, and Crysis 3. The developers used "standard techniques" to port the games to Switch, according to Microsoft.

"The Parties are confident that in addition to Warzone, CoD buy-to-play titles (e.g., CoD: Modern Warfare 2) can be optimised to run on the Nintendo Switch in a timely manner using standard techniques which have been used to bring games such as Apex Legends, Doom Eternal, Fortnite and Crysis 3 to the Switch," says Microsoft.

