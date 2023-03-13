Nintendo on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $70 Price: Game Has a Deeply Immersive Experience - News

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser in an interview with the Associated Press was asked about the $70 price tag for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and he thinks fans will find the game is an "incredibly full, deeply immersive experience."

"We look at what the game has to offer," said Bowser. "I think fans will find this is an incredibly full, deeply immersive experience. The price point reflects the type of experience that fans can expect when it comes to playing this particular game."

Bowser added the price point isn't something they will have on all their titles, but it will vary depending on the game.

"This isn’t a price point that we’ll necessarily have on all our titles. It’s actually a fairly common pricing model either here or in Europe or other parts of the world, where the pricing may vary depending on the game itself."

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12.

