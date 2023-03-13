Nintendo on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $70 Price: Game Has a Deeply Immersive Experience - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 566 Views
Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser in an interview with the Associated Press was asked about the $70 price tag for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and he thinks fans will find the game is an "incredibly full, deeply immersive experience."
"We look at what the game has to offer," said Bowser. "I think fans will find this is an incredibly full, deeply immersive experience. The price point reflects the type of experience that fans can expect when it comes to playing this particular game."
Bowser added the price point isn't something they will have on all their titles, but it will vary depending on the game.
"This isn’t a price point that we’ll necessarily have on all our titles. It’s actually a fairly common pricing model either here or in Europe or other parts of the world, where the pricing may vary depending on the game itself."
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12.
Translation: "The market has spoken. $70 has been accepted as the standard price for AAA games. We're not going to leave money on the table and sell for less than we know we can get without substantial pushback. So, you can expect to see $70 price tags on all of our big games moving forward."
Raising software price within the same generation is still a bad look IMO.
Yeah I was completely expecting for Nintendo to not jump the gun on raising the price of their games until their next-gen Switch. IIRC, Nintendo is doing with Tears of the Kingdom what they did with Majora's Mask being an asset flip from Ocarina of Time. It just makes it all the more confusing.
Then again, this is the longest we've waited for a new mainline Zelda game. So I'm hoping Nintendo has cooked up something of epic proportions to the point we forgot about the price point lol
Sounds like in the future their really big mega selling AAA games might start being $70. Like Zelda, 3D Mario, MK, Smash, maybe AC.
Beyond those series I think all games will remain at $60. Though I suppose they might even do Metroid Prime 4 at $70 considering it has taken them so many years to make it and its a fairly niche audience so the game won't make gobs of money so $10 more per game will help out the profit on the game after so many years in development and they know Metroid fans have been waiting forever are gonna get the game whether it is $60 or $70.