PlayStation's Shuhei Yoshida to Receive BAFTA Fellowship - News

PlayStation Head of Independent Developer Initiative Shuhei Yoshida will be honored with being awarded the BAFTA Fellowship at the BAFTA Games Awards on March 30 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London.

The BAFTA Fellowship has recognized Yoshida "as a champion of independent developers."

"Through his personal social media presence and his corporate endeavors he has consistently nurtured the creativity and innovation of the indie games industry, and regularly champions indie games through podcasts, official PlayStation videos, and the wider games media," said the organization.

Yoshida has worked at PlayStation his entire career, which started in 1993. He was President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios from 2008 to 2019 and is now the Head of Independent Developer Initiative.

Yoshida in a statement said, "Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of working with incredibly talented teams who’ve developed some of the best games in the industry. I’ve always celebrated alongside these developers as their games have received well-deserved awards – it is an amazing honor for me to receive an accolade of my own."

BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip added, "Shuhei Yoshida is a pioneer in the games world and is hugely deserving of a BAFTA Fellowship. His collaborative, supportive approach continues to drive progress within the industry, using his platform to promote the voices and craft of others and champion the work of independent designers, studios and creatives. We look forward to honoring his contribution to games at the ceremony on Thursday, March 30."

