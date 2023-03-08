Microsoft Says Game Pass Price Won't Increase Following Activision Deal Approval - News

The UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has shown some concerns that Microsoft could raise the price of its Xbox Game Pass subscription service following the approval of Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal and the games from the gaming giant being added to the services.

Microsoft in a response published by the CMA says it has no plans to raise the price of Xbox Game Pass following the Activision Blizzard deal being approved.

"Game Pass prices will not increase as a result of the Merger, and certainly will not increase to a point that offsets the substantial benefits of Activision titles coming to Game Pass on a day and date basis," reads Microsoft's response (via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle). "This is especially so given Game Pass will continue to be constrained by B2P."

Microsoft added it did not raise the price of Xbox Game Pass once it added games from Bethesda, following the acquisition of parent company ZeniMax Media.

"The integration of Activision and Microsoft will result in a classic elimination of double marginalization effect because Microsoft will be able to acquire these games at (opportunity) cost and will have incentives to distribute them more broadly and increase the output of Game Pass relative to its counterfactual level," said Microsoft. "In order to increase output Microsoft will need to offer Game Pass at a lower quality-adjusted price.

"This is exactly what Microsoft has done when it has added content to Game Pass in the past with, for example, the ZeniMax transaction resulting in additional content but no increase in Game Pass subscription prices. This is especially so given that Game Pass users are price sensitive and an increase in the price of Game Pass would affect all users, including those that do not value or play CoD.

“Game Pass subscribers can cancel at any time after a month of play. As CoD titles are only released once a year, any impact would be short-lived as gamers who exhaust their enthusiasm for the new version of CoD within a few months will churn because of the higher price.

"As such any price increase would be counter-productive as it would increase subscriber churn rates. This is entirely at odds with the Provisional Finding’s assessment of Microsoft’s rationale for the Merger."

