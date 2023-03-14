PS5 Sales Top 10M As Sales Jump 338% - Europe Hardware Estimates for February 2023 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 426,336 units sold for February 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 10.26 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 195,507 units to bring its lifetime sales to 31.27 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 117,314 units to bring their lifetime sales to 5.61 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,237 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.83 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 59,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 19,000 units. PS4 sold 367,248 units for the month of February 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 98,325 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 328,947 (337.8%). Nintendo Switch sales are down by 69,621 units (-26.3%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 13,896 units (13.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down 1,145 units (-15.5%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 18,000 units, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 134,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 13,000 units.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 0.83 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.53 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.22 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for February 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 426,336 ( 10,256,247 ) Switch - 195,507 ( 31,268,026 ) Xbox Series X|S - 117,314 ( 5,612,705 ) PlayStation 4 - 6,237 ( 45,826,394 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe February 4, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 97,349 Switch - 50,638 Xbox Series X|S - 25,548 PlayStation 4 - 1,221

Europe February 11, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 132,523 Switch - 48,747 Xbox Series X|S - 34,487 PlayStation 4 - 2,709

Europe February 18, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 103,343 Switch - 48,193 Xbox Series X|S - 28,219 PlayStation 4 - 1,306

Europe February 25, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 93,121 Switch - 47,929 Xbox Series X|S - 29,060 PlayStation 4 - 1,001

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

