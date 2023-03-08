Sony Claims Microsoft Could Release Call of Duty on PlayStation With Bugs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 453 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment's response to Microsoft's remedies over its Activision Blizzard acquisition sent to the UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), was published earlier today and the company says behavioral remedies are insufficient to address concerns by the regulators.
Sony claims Microsoft has multiple ways it "could withhold or degrade access [which] would be extremely difficult to monitor and police."
If Microsoft were to fail to comply with behavioral remedies Sony states Microsoft would only risk paying a fine.
"If Microsoft failed to comply with its commitment, it would likely only risk paying a fine (possibly many years later)," said Sony. "But rivals' access to Call of Duty would be immediately foreclosed, irreparably damaging their ability to compete and ultimately harming consumers."
Sony claims one way Microsoft could circumvent its obligations to release Call of Duty on PlayStation is to make the Call of Duty games buggy on PlayStation consoles.
"Swiftly detecting any diversions from, and ensuring compliance with, a commitment as to technical or graphical quality would be challenging," said Sony. "For example, Microsoft might release a PlayStation version of Call of Duty where bugs and errors emerge only on the game's final level or after later updates.
"Even if such degradations could be swiftly detected, any remedy would likely come too late, by which time the gaming community would have lost confidence in PlayStation as a go-to venue to play Call of Duty.
“Indeed, as Modern Warfare II attests, Call of Duty is most often purchased in just the first few weeks of release. If it became known that the game's performance on PlayStation was worse than on Xbox, Call of Duty gamers could decide to switch to Xbox, for fear of playing their favorite game at a second-class or less competitive venue."
Sony added that Microsoft would be incentivized to prioritize the Xbox version of Call of Duty games.
"Even if Microsoft operated in good faith, it would be incentivized to support and prioritize development of the Xbox version of the game, such as by using its best engineers and more of its resources," said Sony.
"There would be no practical way for the CMA (or SIE) to monitor how Microsoft chooses to allocate its resources and the quality/quantity of engineers it devotes to the PlayStation version of Call of Duty, to ensure that SIE would be treated fairly and equally."
Their list of excuses has dwindled down to absolute nonsense now I see. The deal Xbox offered Sony includes marketing, features, content, performance, and even subscription service parity. Bugs would fall under the performance parity aspect of that deal, therefore Xbox would be committing to releasing CoD in roughly the same state on both platforms in terms of bugginess on release. Obviously exact performance parity is impossible to hit, as one platform or the other can develop a platform specific bug that isn't discovered in playtesting, or a patch can break something unintended that has to be fixed in a subsequent patch, but there are reasonable limits to what would be considered performance parity and what wouldn't, Xbox obviously wouldn't be allowed to release the game with a Fallout New Vegas level of bugs on PS and remarkably less bugs on Xbox for instance, that would violate their agreement.
Sony themselves have obtained marketing rights on 3rd party games that got them better performance and less bugs on release than the same game on Xbox, as those devs were treating PS as their lead platform as a result of the marketing deal. This entire argument feels hypocritical of Sony at best.
if they had that intention im sure it would already been done on the Microsoft products Sony uses, which is countless microsoft software
I haven't heard any complaints from PS gamers playing FO76, ESO, Minecraft/Minecraft Dungeons, Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo since those acquisitions closed, or even the PS+ streaming service since Sony uses Microsoft Azure for streaming. Minecraft Legends will be another test to show that MS keeps parity with their multiplat releases.
Not to mention, CoD is already a bug ridden mess every year xD
MS already said they will hire a 3rd party auditor to make sure they keep up their end of the deals. This has also never been an issue with any game MS has released on PS and other competing services.
Sony is getting desperate now. Trying anything they can to sabotage this deal. The regulators are taking notice now. They dont need Sony to be okay with things in order to pass the deal. all they asked was for MS to offer up some concessions... and they have. MS will own ABK with or without Sony being on board. Sony fans can thank Jim Ryan for being stubborn because now its going to cost them any sort of deal that was on the table.
I'd bet Kaz would have taken the deal while at the same time just tasked his internal teams to work on their own CoD killer franchise. Then they would have both to offer fans whereas after all of this... they get nothing. Thanks jimbo.
This argument went far... Could it be that Sony's hypothesis is what it practices with Microsoft? Does Sony pay third party studios to slightly lower the quality of multiplayer games?
"Accuse them of what you do..."
The more likely this deal is going to pass, the more desperate and childishly pathetic Sony's lies get.
Sony is discrediting and humiliating themselves.
No way I'm spending as much money on them anymore. Might have to buy many of their 1st party games as 2nd hand purchases. No way such disgusting immorality should go unpunished.
As crazy and paranoid Sony sounds, it's not impossible either lol
Sure, but it's more trouble than it's worth. If there has been one thing MS has been consistent with, it's always following through with their deals and previous agreements.