Six UK Developers Say Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal Should Move Ahead

The UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), have published responses from six video game developers and publishers based in the UK and all said Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition should move ahead.

4J Studios was the only developer to be named, while the other five have remained anonymous.

"The games industry is now the world’s largest entertainment industry and, as such, it is inevitable that companies like Microsoft need to gain access to more content and talent to justify their continued investment into large scale hardware platforms such as Xbox," said 4J Studios' chairman and co-founder Chris van der Kuyl.

"We do not see the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard as anything other than a natural evolution of the industry and it does not give us any cause for concern for our own future opportunities."

The second studio in its own statement said, "We believe that consumers' tastes and preferences in the video game space cut across a broad array of games and a wide variety of genres and platforms. As such, we do not believe that any title can be considered a 'must have' in the interactive entertainment market.

"In the context of this dynamic, and considering Microsoft’s stated commitment to make certain games available on all platforms, we do not believe the proposed transaction will negatively impact consumers."

The CEO from an independent game developer who has "worked with most of the top game publishers including Sony, Microsoft and Activision" said that "Microsoft always honor their contracts and obligations. When they say that they intend to make Call of Duty content available on Sony and Nintendo platforms, I believe them and I believe it is in their interest as well as the interest of the industry."

The CEO added, "If Microsoft is prevented from acquiring Activision, would the UK consumers be better served if they were acquired by Tencent instead? Chinese publishers in our industry benefit from an unfair advantage due to the fact that the China market is closed to Western companies through various regulations while Chinese companies can freely access the Western markets. Letting Microsoft and Activision consolidate their business in light of this fast-growing competition would not be against the interest of UK consumers."

The fourth company is a "developer and a publisher of AAA titles" who has released games on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, PC, and mobile platforms.

"We are of the opinion that it is difficult to predict exact effects of the anticipated acquisition by Microsoft Corporation of Activision-Blizzard, Inc., in particular due to the complexity of the video game industry and diversity of Microsoft’s own business operations," reads the statement from the fourth company.

"We do not, however, expect any significant impact of the Merger on our company nor distribution of our own products. In particular, we do not expect the Merger to pose any risks to the distribution of our own games on Xbox or other consoles."

The fifth company has released games on "various gaming platforms, including both Xbox and PlayStation" and found their video game sales on Xbox and PlayStation have moved in different directions with the structure of each platform being different.

"On PlayStation, we've found our sales growing stagnant with each release," reads the statement from the fifth company. "This is mainly due to the fact that, despite PlayStation having the lion's share of player numbers and console sales, that share is mainly provided to larger titles from huge publishing labels, and/or developers and publishers who are willing to spend lots of money on paid marketing within the PlayStation console."

The fifth company added, "On Xbox, the opposite has come true over the last several years. There are numerous means of players finding your game on Xbox, including in special sections on the store, and through the Xbox Game Pass service. As a result, we've found that, despite Xbox having much smaller player numbers and console sales than PlayStation, our games sell just as well on Xbox, since more players are finding our games there."

The company concluded, "The acquisition will not all of a sudden make Xbox the dominant platform. It's far more likely that it may help to create a more level playing field between Xbox and PlayStation which, at this point in time, is sorely needed. PlayStation needs better competition, to force the platform to up its game, and this will surely help to do that."

The sixth company laid out two reasons as to why it is in support of Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

"We honestly found the arguments against this acquisition to be slightly exaggerated and out of proportion," reads the statement from the sixth company. "We are worried that actual real competition and more innovative consumer friendly initiatives, could be potentially hindered by blocking this, by potential market leaders/competitors, who might not be ready or might believe in a different strategy, or just not compelled to change their status quo on the market.

"While we do not want to point fingers at anyone's struggle to create and maintain a good culture for employees, as this is challenging for any company and has always been, we do see that a change in 'scenery' with a new home at MS might be good for some of our colleague's working in the studios on the various projects."

