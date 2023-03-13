The Last of Us HBO TV Series Finale Sets Series Record With 8.2 Million Viewers - News

The Last of Us HBO TV series continues to be a hit for HBO and Naughty Dog with the series finale setting a series record with 8.2 million viewers on premiere night. This is even more impressive as it released during the Oscars.

The amount of viewers for the series finale during its premiere night was 75 percent higher than the debut episode.

The average audience for the first six episodes is now nearing a total 30.3 million viewers across all platforms, with Episode 1 nearing 40 million viewers.

Here is the list of weekly premiere viewership:

Episode 1 – 4.7 million (Jan. 15)

Episode 2 – 5.7 million (Jan. 22)

Episode 3 – 6.4 million (Jan. 29)

Episode 4 – 7.5 million (Feb. 5)

Episode 5 – 11.6 million (Feb. 10-Feb. 12)*

*Early premiere, includes data from Friday to Sunday

*Early premiere, includes data from Friday to Sunday Episode 6 – 7.8 million (Feb. 19)

Episode 7 – 7.7 million (Feb. 26)

Episode 8 – 8.1 million (March 5)

Episode 9 – 8.2 million (March 12)

