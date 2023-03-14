Microsoft Signs 10-Year Partnership to Bring Xbox Games on PC to Cloud Service Boosteroid - News

/ 572 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft announced it has signed a 10-year agreement with cloud streaming service Boosteroid to release Xbox games on PC to the platform. This includes Activision Blizzard games on PC if Microsoft's acquisition of the company is approved.

Boosteroid is based in Ukraine and is the largest independent cloud gaming provider with over four million users worldwide.

"We believe in the power of games to bring people together. That’s why Xbox is committed to give everyone more ways to play their favorite games, across devices," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. "Bringing Xbox PC games to Boosteroid members, including Activision Blizzard titles such as ‘Call of Duty’ once the deal closes, is yet another step in realizing that vision."

Boosteroid CEO Ivan Shvaichenko added, "Boosteroid shares Microsoft’s vision of bringing games to as many people, places and platforms as possible. It has long been our goal to provide gamers with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite titles on any device close at hand.

"Today’s announcement is yet another step in this direction. Also, with our development team based in Ukraine, we appreciate Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to Ukraine, and we will be working together on an initiative supporting our local game development community to invest further in the economic recovery of the country."

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov stated, "Microsoft partnering with Boosteroid is welcome news and further evidence of the company’s ongoing support for Ukraine. Boosteroid’s Ukrainian dev team has built a world-class streaming platform under the most challenging circumstances and demonstrates the ingenuity and creativity of our citizens and local game developers."

Boosteroid's cloud streaming service is available in the US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine and Serbia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles