Square Enix: Forspoken Launch Sales Were 'Lackluster' - Sales

Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda during a financial results briefing held on February 3 and just posted in English revealed that launch sales for Forspoken have been "lackluster."

"Reviews of Forspoken, which we released on January 24, 2023, have been challenging," said Matsuda. "However, the game has also received positive feedback on its action features, including its parkour and combat capabilities, so it has yielded results that will lead to improvement of our development capabilities of other games in the future.

"That said, its sales have been lackluster, and while the performance of new titles with February and March release dates will be the ultimate determinant, we see considerable downside risk to our FY2023/3 earnings."

Square Enix recently announced it will merge its wholly owned subsidiary Luminous Productions with Square Enix Corporation on May 1.

"The merger is part of the Company's efforts to further bolster the competitive prowess of the Group's development studios, a goal set forth under its current medium-term business strategy," said Square Enix at the time.

"Square Enix Co. has developed numerous AAA high-definition (HD) games and possesses a wealth of intellectual property (IP) and content. Luminous Productions is meanwhile equipped not only with AAA title development capabilities but also technical expertise in areas such as game engine development. Combining the two entities will further enhance the Group’s ability to develop HD games."

