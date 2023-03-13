Xbox Confirms It Won't be on the E3 2023 Show Floor - News

An Xbox spokesperson in a statement sent to IGN has confirmed it won't be on the E3 2023 show floor.

While Xbox won't be on the show floor his year, it will host its annual Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct on June 11, which is the same time as E3 2023.

"We can't wait to host our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 and will share more details later," said the Xbox spokesperson. "We also look forward to co-streaming our event as part of E3 Digital and will not be on the E3 show floor."

Nintendo last month also confirmed it won't attend E3 this year.

"We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans," said Nintendo at the time. "Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3."

Ubisoft did announce it will attend E3 2023.

