FTC Wants Details on Microsoft's Deals With Nintendo and Nvidia, More on ZeniMax Exclusivity Plan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,382 Views
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US in a document posted yesterday wants more information on Microsoft's 10-year deals with Nintendo and Nvidia, as well as more details on Microsoft's exclusivity plans with ZeniMax games.
"Microsoft has recently sought to enter into agreements regarding making Activision content available on certain third parties’ services," wrote the FTC.
"Despite clearly intending to use these agreements in its defense, Microsoft has refused to produce underlying internal documents related to these agreements, or communications with third parties other than Nvidia, Nintendo, and Sony. Microsoft should be not permitted to introduce or rely on these agreements without producing the requested underlying discovery."
The FTC is requesting to get all documents related to exclusivity of ZeniMax, as well as proposed plans for exclusivity related to the Activision Blizzard acquisition.
The FTC stated it "requests all documents related to exclusivity of content Microsoft acquired from ZeniMax and exclusivity of content Microsoft proposes to acquire from Activision. In addition to post-Complaint documents Microsoft refuses to produce, Complaint Counsel does not have a complete set of relevant documents from the time period covered by the investigation."
Documents also requested by the FTC include "Microsoft's next-generation gaming ecosystem."
Microsoft this week announced it has signed a 10-year agreement with loud streaming service, Boosteroid and Ubitus.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Yes, please!
Although, not sure what Zenimax has to do with it since it was a case the FTC already looked into prior to that purchase and even the EC said MS didn't mislead anyone when it came to Zenimax. That was open and shut case. FTC must be really desperate to find anything to make their case.
Couldn't the FTC just ask the court to force MS to give them those documents. MS was able to do just that in this case Afterall regarding Sony as a third party relevant to assert context in the industry.
I can understand wanting to see Documentation of the 10 year offers for ABK games that Xbox made with others besides Sony, Nintendo, and Nvidia, but asking for documents related to Zenimax exclusivity is stupid, that should have no bearing on this case whatsoever, seeing as FTC already approved that acquisition and would already know that Xbox planned to make most Zenimax games exclusive except for those already on other platforms, like ESO and Fallout 76.
FTC are ludicrously incompetent.
Any information about the Zenimax deal should’ve been looked into years ago when that deal was approved.
That part is just revenge tactics by the FTC because Xbox mostly won its documents battle again Sony recently. FTC is a juvenile brat looking for revenge.
The most obviously corrupt countries are desperate to block a legitimate deal that actually helps consumers, just proves their corruption.
vgchartz title : ...
Other titles:
The FTC Has Filed A Complaint Against Microsoft For Refusing To Provide Requested Documents, After 24 Requests To Do So
You think its just make some random deals most with companies we never Even knew existed with shit you dont even own and its fine? Nah sweet trillion dolar company, we want the receipts show us the details , we dont ask another time ya got it !!!
