FTC Wants Details on Microsoft's Deals With Nintendo and Nvidia, More on ZeniMax Exclusivity Plan

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US in a document posted yesterday wants more information on Microsoft's 10-year deals with Nintendo and Nvidia, as well as more details on Microsoft's exclusivity plans with ZeniMax games.

"Microsoft has recently sought to enter into agreements regarding making Activision content available on certain third parties’ services," wrote the FTC.

"Despite clearly intending to use these agreements in its defense, Microsoft has refused to produce underlying internal documents related to these agreements, or communications with third parties other than Nvidia, Nintendo, and Sony. Microsoft should be not permitted to introduce or rely on these agreements without producing the requested underlying discovery."

The FTC is requesting to get all documents related to exclusivity of ZeniMax, as well as proposed plans for exclusivity related to the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

The FTC stated it "requests all documents related to exclusivity of content Microsoft acquired from ZeniMax and exclusivity of content Microsoft proposes to acquire from Activision. In addition to post-Complaint documents Microsoft refuses to produce, Complaint Counsel does not have a complete set of relevant documents from the time period covered by the investigation."

Documents also requested by the FTC include "Microsoft's next-generation gaming ecosystem."

Microsoft this week announced it has signed a 10-year agreement with loud streaming service, Boosteroid and Ubitus.

