Sony Claims Microsoft Call of Duty Deal 'Fails to Provide Adequate Protection'

The UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), have published Sony Interactive Entertainment's response to Microsoft's remedies over its Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Sony claims that Microsoft's proposal of a 10 year legally binding deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation is not enough to protect PlayStation's access to the Call of Duty franchise.

"In the intervening period, Microsoft has not shown any real commitment to reaching a negotiated outcome," reads Sony's response. "They have dragged their feet, engaged only when they sensed the regulatory outlook darkening, and favored negotiating with the media over engaging SIE (Sony)."

Sony added, "That proposal fails to provide adequate protection for PlayStation's access to Call of Duty or for competition. Instead, it reveals Microsoft's lack of commitment to ensuring full and equal access to Call of Duty, confirms the risk of a behavioural remedy outline in the Guidelines, and reinforces SIE's belief that Microsoft intends to use Call of Duty strategically to dominate the gaming sector."

Sony claims that Microsoft's proposal does not offer a commitment to parity that is legally enforceable.

"Microsoft's proposal does not offer a clear commitment to parity that is legally hard-edged and enforceable, despite its repeated public utterances to the contrary," said Sony.

"Under its proposal, Microsoft is obliged to use [redacted] parity between PlayStation and Xbox and their respective MGS (Microsoft Game Studios) services. This is a vague and weak commitment that does not give SIE the assurance that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation on terms that would maintain PlayStation's competitiveness."

Sony added, "Microsoft's proposal allows to wide a scope for Microsoft to deviate from its weak commitment on parity."

Sony claims that Microsoft would not be incentivized to "invest in the performance of Call of Duty on PlayStation, as a weakened PlayStation would provoke switching to Xbox."

Last month it was announced Microsoft has signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved. The new legally binding agreement will guarantee Call of Duty games will release on Nintendo platforms the same day as Xbox with "full feature and content parity." This is so those on Nintendo platforms "can experience Call of Duty just as Xbox and PlayStation gamers enjoy Call of Duty."

Microsoft and Nvidia have also signed a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The agreement will enable gamers to stream Xbox games on PC from GeForce Now to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones, and more. If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal is approved it will bring games from Activision Blizzard to GeForce Now, including Call of Duty.

