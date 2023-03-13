The Last of Us Part 2 to be More Than One Season in HBO TV Series - News

The Last of Us co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin in an interview with GQ revealed The Last of Us Part 2 will be split into more than one season in the HBO TV series.

"No. No way," said Mazin when asked if the second season would encompass the entire second game. Druckmann added, "It's more than one season."

They two were asked if it would be two or three seasons and Mazin stated, "You have noted correctly that we will not say how many. But more than one is factually correct."

Druckmann on the process going into the second season says he finds the process is easier.

"There's more trust, there's more of a shorthand, I know that I'm working with my friend, that even when we have some very strong disagreements, it's always light," said Druckmann. "I've been in so many situations, where if you disagree with someone, it feels like life or death. The process here is really a joy."

Mazin added, "I wouldn't say that there were any main disagreements. It wasn't like for three weeks I was like 'Ellie should be a boy' and he was like, 'What?! No.' These things are always tiny. ‘Should she say this word or this word?’ All the subtleties are where Neil and I think, invest a lot of our effort and attention, because that's where we find beauty."

Mazin and Druckmann were asked about how the second game relies on perspective shifts that are unique in video games and how they would adapt it into the HBO TV series.

"I think we know what we’re doing on this one," said Mazin. "I'm not saying that in snarky way, I’m saying that in a hopeful way. There are going to be things that are going to be different, and there are things that are going to be identical. There are things that are going to be added and enriched. There are some things that are going to be flipped.

"Our goal remains exactly what it was for the first season, which is to deliver a show that makes fans happy. We've got an incredible returning cast. It's a daunting task. But Jesus, so was the first season. You can't make everyone happy. But we've made a lot of people happy and that's our intention to do it again."

