Microsoft Signs 10-Year Deal With Cloud Streaming Service Ubitus - News

Microsoft for the second time this week announced it has signed a deal to bring Xbox games on PC to a cloud streaming service. This includes Activision Blizzard games on PC if Microsoft's acquisition of the company is approved.

This is a 10-year deal with Taiwan-based cloud gaming company, Ubitus. Its technology has been used to bring several games to the Nintendo Switch and elsewhere. Switch games that use Ubitus' cloud technology includes Control, Resident Evil Village, Guardians of the Galaxy, Hitman 3, and more.

"Microsoft and Ubitus , a leading cloud gaming provider, have signed a 10-year partnership to stream Xbox PC Games as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer via Twitter. "Our commitment is to give more players, more choice."

Microsoft and Ubitus @ubituskk, a leading cloud gaming provider, have signed a 10-year partnership to stream Xbox PC Games as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes. Our commitment is to give more players, more choice. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 15, 2023

Yesterday, Microsoft signed a 10-year agreement with cloud streaming service Boosteroid to release Xbox games on PC to the platform, as well as Activision Blizzard games on PC if the acquisition is approved.

Microsoft and Nvidia also announced last month the two companies have signed a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox games on PC to the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The agreement will enable gamers to stream Xbox games on PC from GeForce Now to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones, and more. If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal is approved it will bring games from Activision Blizzard to GeForce Now, including Call of Duty.

Microsoft has also entered a 10-year commitment with Nintendo in December 2022 to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.

"Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King," said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer at the time. "Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play."

a significant milestone for Ubitus – keeping up our mission of bringing quality games to more platforms and players in more countries with our accessible game streaming solution — Ubitus K.K. (@UbitusKK) March 15, 2023

