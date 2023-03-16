Sony Alludes to Elder Scrolls VI Being Xbox Exclusive as It Argues Against Microsoft's Activision Deal - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 2,352 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) in a newly published document by the UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has released its response to the CMA's provisional findings (PF) to Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.
Sony states the concern with the deal is about future releases of Call of Duty and not previous releases. Sony points to Microsoft making future ZeniMax games Xbox console exclusives including "Starfield and Elder Scrolls." The mention of The Elder Scrolls could allude to The Elder Scrolls VI being an Xbox console exclusive.
"Microsoft is fond of arguing that, with its prior acquisitions, it did not make the existing, already released games it acquired exclusive to Xbox," reads Sony Interactive Entertainment's response. "But the foreclosure concern in this case is not about past releases of Call of Duty.
"It is about the impact of Microsoft making new Call of Duty releases (which are launched every year) exclusive, as it has done for the new releases of Starfield and Elder Scrolls following the acquisition of ZeniMax in 2021.
"As the PFs explain, these releases were announced in 2018 and were not expected at that time to be Xbox exclusives. It was only after acquiring ZeniMax that Microsoft’s Phil Spencer revealed that, all along, the deal had been about 'delivering great exclusive games' for Xbox."
Sony added that using Minecraft as an example for keeping a game multiplatform isn't relevant as it is a single release, while Call of Duty gets a new release every year.
"Second, Microsoft points to Minecraft as an example of an acquisition where it did not pursue exclusivity. But this example is not relevant to an exclusivity strategy regarding future releases of Call of Duty," Sony added.
"Minecraft is a single release game that is already in users’ hands: unlike Call of Duty, there are no future releases of Minecraft. The CMA correctly points out that Minecraft’s 'legacy monetisation model of a one-time fee for lifetime access and updates…differs significantly from Call of Duty, where users buy the new premium iteration of the game every year for a higher fee.'
"SIE therefore agrees with the PFs that the more relevant indicator of Microsoft’s intentions on exclusivity for Call of Duty is the ZeniMax deal."
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently stated Microsoft plans to treat Call of Duty the same way it does with Minecraft keeping the game multiplatform and available on as many platforms as possible.
We want to increase the places where people can play Call of Duty," said Spencer at the time. "I think a little bit like Minecraft. I think when we acquired Minecraft, our monthly active player base was 20-30 million. I'm doing this from memory, but I think that's about the size Minecraft was. And I think it's about maybe 120 million monthly players on Minecraft."
Microsoft has signed multiple 10-year deals in recent weeks to bring Call of Duty and Xbox games on PC to more platforms.
If Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved Call of Duty games will release on Nintendo platforms. The new legally binding 10-year agreement will guarantee Call of Duty games will release on Nintendo platforms the same day as Xbox with "full feature and content parity." This is so those on Nintendo platforms "can experience Call of Duty just as Xbox and PlayStation gamers enjoy Call of Duty."
Microsoft has also signed 10-year agreement with three cloud streaming services to bring Xbox Games on PC to the services. This includes Nvidia's GeForce Now, Ukraine-based Boosteroid, and Ubitus.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Well yeah, this should have been expected long ago. Xbox made it pretty clear that only existing Zenimax games like Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76, and ports/remasters of old Zenimax Games such as remasters of old Doom games, would be on non-Xbox platforms. Brand new games are all going to be exclusives pretty much, HiFi Rush, Starfiield, Redfall, TES 6, the next game from id (Doom Eternal sequel?), Indiana Jones, the likely Deathloop sequel, etc. Microsoft themselves alluded to it's exclusivity when they listed CoD and Minecraft as IP's that are too big to make exclusive when talking to the regulators, but listed Elder Scrolls as an IP small enough to make exclusive.
Wasn't Sony trying to make Starfield exclusive to Playstation consoles? That one just seems like fair turn-about. I don't think Xbox have stated whether or not Elder Scrolls VI will be exclusive or just a timed exclusive. I thought I read that Bethesda would still consider a possible port for the PS5.
Yes, supposedly Sony tried to get a 1 year timed exclusivity deal on Starfield at the same time they negotiated the 1 year timed exclusivity deals on 2 other Zenimax games, Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo, but Zenimax was already deep into acquisition negotiations with Xbox at the time, so they turned down Sony's Starfield offer so that they could use it being able to be made Xbox exclusive as a bargaining chip for a better acquisition price.
Xbox has indeed not confirmed anything concrete about TES 6 exclusivity, they only alluded to it, twice now, once in 2021 when Phil mentioned it in an interview, once in 2022 when Xbox told regulators that it made sense for mid-sized IP like Elder Scrolls to be released as Xbox exclusives, unlike CoD and Minecraft where exclusivity would damage the IP more than the exclusivity would help Xbox sell more units:
https://www.ign.com/articles/elder-scrolls-6-xbox-exclusive-phil-spencer
https://kotaku.com/call-of-duty-xbox-exclusive-elder-scrolls-6-microsoft-1849818356
Iirc, Phil Spencer’s words were that franchises with a legacy on PlayStation would not become Xbox exclusive. So would ES6 being exclusive not represent a betrayal of that statement?
He did not say that franchises with a legacy on PlayStation would not become Xbox exclusive. He said in the future there might be contractual things or legacy on different platforms that they'll go do. Everyone interpreted that as he meant by re-releases of legacy games, which has been correct. Fallout 4's current-gen patch is getting released on all platforms this year, the Quake remaster in 2021 was released on all platforms, Skyrim Anniversary Edition was released on all platforms. And if a Fallout New Vegas Remake is ever announced, that would undoubtedly be multiplatform as well.
Still though, he always said there would be a case-by-case basis on games. So far all 3 Bethesda exclusives have been new IPs. Hi-Fi Rush, Redfall, and Starfield. I personally wouldn't be surprised if ES6 does end up being multiplatform as that could be a game he referred to as a case-by-case basis. Or Indiana Jones even.
I think people misinterpreted what he meant there. When he said games with a legacy on other platforms, he meant that remasters and ports of old games would remain multiplat. That is why Skyrim 10 Year Anniversary Edition released on PS5, and why the upcoming Fallout 4 current gen update is on both PS5 and Xbox Series, and why the Quake remaster is on Switch, PS4, and PS5. It likely would also mean that a remaster or remake of a game like Fallout New Vegas or Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind would be multiplat. But TES 6 as a brand new game in an existing series, that is open season for Xbox exclusivity.
I actually think making TES 6 non-exclusive would be a great show of good faith to PlayStation gamers. Starfield exclusivity I don't think anyone can complain about given that its a new IP. I also got the impression from Phil that TES6 would fall in that category of "makes sense to be multi-plat" given its size. Anyways just a PS gamer view :P
I think people have short memories.
Elder Scrolls has been Xbox Exclusive before... It was Morrowind on the OG Xbox.
Oblivion got a 1-2 month delay for the Playstation 3 release verses Xbox.
Elder scrolls being a console exclusive or timed exclusive isn't actually a new thing... And it happened without Microsoft owning Bethesda.
Honestly, Microsoft needs exclusives, it was the industry joke for a few decades...
Sony could end the console exclusivity at any time if they allow Game pass on their PlayStation consoles.
‘Minecraft is a single release game that is already in users’ hands’.
Er, Sony - Story Mode, Dungeons and the upcoming Legends all refute that point. And guess what, none of them are Xbox console exclusives.
Final fantasy 7 remake Sony?
Runs fine on Microsoft Windows platforms, so no Sony-exclusive.
You know full well PC releases don't matter. Especially now that Sony is releasing their first party games on PC. It only matters what console a game is exclusively on. Silent Hill 2 is being marketed as a PS5 exclusive, yet it's releasing on PC day 1. Same deal with Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Throw in Starfield too as an Xbox exclusive lol
Is it sold through windows store so that MS get a cut? Because if not than it's pretty much irrelevant to MS just as it is irrelevant to console user.
FF isn't an annual billion dollar franchise though...
ohhhhhhhhhh, so now size matters? and im sure Final fantasy is a billion dollar franchise
When did size not matter? FF in general probably is a billion dollar franchise, just not an annual one like COD.
"Second, Microsoft points to Minecraft as an example of an acquisition where it did not pursue exclusivity. But this example is not relevant to an exclusivity strategy regarding future releases of Call of Duty," really? Because I'm like 99.9% sure that Minecraft Dungeons was a full multiplat release, as well as added to PS+, and next month, Minecraft Legends will also be a full multiplat release, but whatevs.
Also, Starfield and ESVI never had platforms announced when they were revealed. While it's probably safe to assume ESVI was most likely going to be multiplat initially, Starfield was a new IP and was more up in the air. There was even that rumor that Starfield would've been PS exclusive.
So that's a pretty bad argument when FF15 was multiplat, so Xbox gamers would be forgiven for assuming FF16 initially was going to be multiplat as well. Nothing can ever be assumed if no platforms are announced.
Sony is still gonna be shouting from the rooftops about foreclosure literally as the next CoD after this merger is marketed for PlayStation
Don't ever recall Phil saying ES6 will come to PS. Xbox owns it now, they can release it on whatever platform they want including the games that come with the ActiBliz deal if it goes through.
I am glad that sony knows what is doing. These replies to the entities have been spot on every time.
Well, they were offered a 10 year deal so they would have it for that time. Afterwards who knows what MS plan is.
Sounds like Sony is fishing for Microsoft to guarantee that ES6 launches on PlayStation.
While I find that to be a shitty move from a moral/ethical perspective, it makes sense from a business perspective. The deal is still likely to get approved, so they might as well get whatever they can out of Microsoft along the way.
So when MS is crying about Final Fantasy, they are right. But when Sony does it for ES6, it's a shitty move from a moral/ethical perspective.
Never change fanboys, you're funny.
"Never change fanboys, you're funny." and comments like this are even funnier.
I see you are triggered since you were a target too.
You know what's even funnier ? Deal or not with Activision, Xbox will stay the loser on gaming console industry. Nobody like Xbox outside USA. Even in their own country, there are losing. :-)
I don't care. I play on PC xD I don't think the term "self-aware" means anything to you lol
I just like to point out idiotic console fanboy comments.
Ah yes you don't care... but you are on every news defending the Xbox. XD
Look at this news, we see you everywhere on this page. Please, don't make you look more ridiculous than you already are.
Wow......okay, you just made yourself look even worse lol later!
Microsoft claims that the acquisition is about mobile, so why don't they just buy King from Activision-Blizzard?
Because that wouldn't make much business sense. Especially for a publicly traded company like ActiBlizz. Bobby Kotick has to be one of, if not the most money hungry CEO in gaming. King brings a stupid amount of money for the company. Even competes with CoD in how much revenue is brought in. And for them to sell off their second biggest money maker with no replacement for that revenue? Stock would nosedive so hard and shareholders would have Kotick fired. Not to mention, shareholders probably wouldn't even allow such a deal to happen in the first place because they would lose so much of their investment lol.
Funny enough had Microsoft announced Starfield was coming to PS5 right off the bat and kept it, the Activison deal would have already been approved and Microsoft would probably still be allowed to go after bigger publishers like EA right after buying Activision. In a few years they could have decided to make everything they purchased Xbox exclusive.
Unlikely. Sony has gone so far to say that they make so much money off of CoD that it helps develop their first-party games. So while a game like Starfield would've brought in a decent chunk of money, it's not CoD size, and single-player. Sony would've been fighting tooth and nail still. Plus regulators haven't given a crap about Blizzard, King, or any other Activision IP outside of CoD, so not much would've changed in their eyes.
Not at all lol. Using Starfield is just one way Sony wants to block this, if not Starfield it would have been something else...