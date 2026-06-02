Onimusha: Way of the Sword Launches September 25 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Capcom announced Onimusha: Way of the Sword will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 25.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the different editions below:

Standard Edition ($69.99 / £64.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,990)

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus content: Charm: Lion Dog Sword Appearance: Sealed Curse



Deluxe Edition ($79.99 / £74.99 / €89.99 / ¥9,990)

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus content: Charm: Lion Dog Charm: White Monkey Sword Appearance: Sealed Curse Sword Appearance: White Lion

Deluxe Kit – A set containing a variety of items that can be used to change Miyamoto Musashi’s appearance, and charms that he can equip. Charm: Oni Lady Charm: Little Dancer Charm: Mentor Sword Appearance: Bamboo & Panda Sword Appearance: Whittled Oar Sword Appearance: Raizan Sword Appearance: Enryuu Outfit for Musashi: Red Armor Oni Gauntlet: Crimson Lotus



Premium Deluxe Edition ($89.99 / £84.99 / €99.99 / ¥10,990)

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus content: Charm: Lion Dog Charm: White Monkey Sword Appearance: Sealed Curse Sword Appearance: White Lion

Premium Deluxe Kit – A set containing the contents of both the Deluxe Kit and Premium Kit. Charm: Oni Lady Charm: Little Dancer Charm: Mentor Sword Appearance: Bamboo & Panda Sword Appearance: Whittled Oar Sword Appearance: Raizan Sword Appearance: Enryuu Hellfiore Haori Moonlight Haori Cloudbiter Haori Outfit for Musashi: Red Armor Oni Gauntlet: Crimson Lotus Outfit for Okuni: Flower Dance Outfit for Okuni: Goldfish Dance Outfit for Okuni: Oni Dance Outfit for the Oni Lady: Bird Call Outfit for the Oni Lady: Snow Camellia Outfit for the Oni Lady: Elegance In-game mini digital soundtrack



Read details on the game below:

The latest footage explores Mount Oe, a new location outside Kyoto, where a colossal Genma claiming to be the legendary Shuten Doji makes his stronghold. As protagonist Miyamoto Musashi carves his way through the Genma garrison, he wields his supernatural speed and strength to traverse the fortress’ defenses. In its closing moments, the trailer provides a glimpse of Musashi harnessing every ounce of his powers to transform and fully awaken as an Oni Warrior.

The Onimusha: Way of the Sword Demo is available beginning today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. In the demo, players can experience the game’s satisfying action at home for the first time, explore the historic Kiyomizu-dera Temple, and test their skills in a heated battle against Musashi’s fated rival, Sasaki Ganryu. Demo players will also receive a special bonus, the “Kubi Akari” charm, when the full game releases on September 25.

*Note: The performance of this early demo does not fully reflect the final product. An official PC Benchmark tool will be available in the future. This tool will provide a more accurate estimate of how the full game may perform on your computer. Stay tuned for more details about its release at a later date.

Pre-orders for Onimusha: Way of the Sword begin today. Players who reserve their copy early will receive the “Sealed Curse” sword skin and “Lion Dog” charm as bonuses. Additionally, pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition and Premium Deluxe Edition will include extra bonus rewards.

The Standard Edition will be available both physically and digitally, while the Deluxe Edition and Premium Deluxe Edition are available via digital stores. The Deluxe Edition includes the base game, plus cosmetics and charms for Musashi. In addition to this, the Premium Deluxe Edition packs in additional cosmetics for Musashi, outfits for his allies, and an in-game digital soundtrack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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