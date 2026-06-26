Switch 2 Best-Seller in the US in May 2026, 007 First Light Debuts in 1st - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the US for May 2026 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four-week period of May 3 to 30.

Lifetime sales for the Switch 2 through 12 months are at 5.9 million units in the US. It is the second fastest video game hardware in US tracked history with it only behind the Game Boy Advance, which sold 6.5 million units in the same amount of time.

The PlayStation 5 came in second place once again in terms of units sold and dollar sales, followed by the Xbox Series X|S in third place.

The PlayStation 5 in terms of dollar sales is down 43 percent year-on-year, while unit sales are down 58 percent. Xbox Series X|S dollar sales are up seven percent, while unit sales are down 12 percent. PlayStation hardware units fell to the lowest for the month of May since May 2000, while for Xbox unit sales are the lowest ever for the month of May.

The average price of a video game hardware unit sold increased 14 percent year-on-year to $502. The average PS5 price or the month increased 33 percent to $672, while Xbox Series is up 22 percent to $524.

Overall spending on video games in May increased three percent year-on-year from $4.08 billion to $4.18 billion. Spending on video game content was up one percent from $3.74 billion to $3.77 billion, while video game hardware sales increased 38 percent from $180 million to $239 million. Spending on accessories increased eight percent from $155 million to $1568million.

In terms of 2026 total sales, overall spending on video games is up four percent year-on-year from $22.04 billion to $23.00 billion. Spending on video game content increased three percent from $19.91 billion to $20.43 billion, while video game hardware sales grew 37 percent from $1.15 billion to $1.58 billion. Spending on accessories is up less than one percent from $976 million to $979 million.

"007 First Light and Nintendo Switch 2 Drive 3% US Video Game Spending Growth in May 2026.," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella.

He added, "US video game spending reached $4.2 billion in May 2026, an increase of 3% when compared to a year ago. Year-to-date spending finished May 4% higher than 2025, at $23.0 billion."

007 First Light was the best-selling game in US in May 2026 and is already the fourth best-selling game of 2026 year-to-date. It was also the best-selling game on PlayStation consoles in terms of full game dollar sales.

Launch month full game dollar sales for 007 First Light was the highest ever for a video game based on the James Bond franchise.

Forza Horizon 6 was the second best-selling game for the month and already the fifth best-selling game of the year. It was the best-selling game on Xbox and PC in terms of full game dollar sales.

Other games to debut in the top 10 include LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight in third place, Subnautica 2 in fourth place, and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in terms of dollars for May 2026:

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in May year-to-date:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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