Yokai-Possession Action Game KEMURI Launches in 2027 for PS5 - News

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Developer UNSEEN has announced yokai-possession action game, KEMURI, will launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2027.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Kemuri City — the City Closest to the Afterlife

Kemuri City is a place said to be “where you may encounter something you once lost again.” It exists on the boundary between life and death. Dangerous, yet strangely alluring, the city has become an unusual tourist destination visited by people from around the world.

Across its layered rooftops, alleyways, and underground ruins, the line between reality and the afterlife constantly shifts and trembles. In this city, paranormal phenomena are simply part of everyday life. There’s even a saying: “Where there is Kemuri, there are yokai.”

The yokai of Kemuri range from traditional folklore creatures to modern original yokai unique to this world. Born from “Kemuri” — the lingering emotions and thoughts of humanity — these beings are not only created by people, but by the city itself.

You are a Yokai Hunter

Yokai hunters from across the globe gather in this city. Each carrying their own culture, past, and personal loss, they arrive in Kemuri City for their own reasons. Perhaps… just like you, standing on the edge of this world now.

As a yokai hunter, players search for yokai, form contracts with them, and grow stronger by wielding their powers. There is no single way to fight. Some hunters charge into close combat, others strike from a distance, while some wield supernatural powers through prayers and talismans. Each hunter steps into the city’s paranormal anomalies in their own way.

Seeing the unseen through the “Foxwindow”

At the core of Kemuri’s gameplay is the “Foxwindow.” By forming a hand gesture and peering through the gap between your fingers, hidden fractures between worlds begin to emerge. Before you realize it, you may already be standing inside a yokai realm.

These spaces are not only frightening — they can also feel strangely nostalgic, mysterious, and beautiful. And within these emotional realms, you will confront the paranormal as a yokai hunter.

Wear the paranormal — Possession Apparel

Defeating yokai is not the end. By forming contracts with yokai, their powers manifest as “Possession Apparel.” Fighting alongside them and wearing their existence changes not only your appearance, but the very way you fight. Before long, those powers may no longer feel like something merely borrowed.

Single-player and multiplayer experiences

Even in single-player, you are never truly alone in this city. Distinctive hunters and contracted yokai are always by your side. Before you realize it, you may find yourself stepping deeper into the city’s paranormal anomalies while sensing someone else’s presence nearby.

Kemuri also supports online co-op for up to three players. Together, players dive into the city as one discovers, one guides, and one strikes the final blow. And somewhere within that cooperation, you may begin to notice something strange: Even when looking at the same world, each player may see it just a little differently.

“Welcome to Kemuri City.”

And now… perhaps you’ve become one of the people who has seen too much.

A creative collective from around the world — Unseen

Unseen is a Tokyo-based game studio led by Ikumi Nakamura. Creators from different cultures and backgrounds come together in Tokyo, bringing their own perspectives and sensibilities into the chaotic world of Kemuri.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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