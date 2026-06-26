Nintendo Raises Employee Base Salary by 10% - News

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by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa speaking with investors announced the company has raised the base salary for employees by 10 percent as a way to retain talent.

"We maintain salaries at an appropriate level," said Furukawa. "We believe it is important to ensure that compensation remains at an appropriate standard. For example, we have increased pay, including raising base salaries by 10%."

Thanks, MyNintendoNews.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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