Until Dawn 2 Announced for PS5 - News

/ 1,013 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Firesprite have announced horror game, Until Dawn 2 for PlayStation 5. It will launch in 2027.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ready to die for likes? Join a team of ambitious ghost hunters as they chase their next viral hit on a remote island haunted by a woman’s chilling story of demons and ghostly phenomena.

When the tale begins to manifest in terrifying ways, the group will have to fight their own fear—and anything else that gets in their way – to get off the island alive. Their lives are in your hands. Make every choice count.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles