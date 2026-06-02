Silent Hill: Townfall Launches September 24 for PS5 and PC - News

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Publishers Konami and Annapurna Interactive, and developer Screen Burn Interactive announced Silent Hill: Townfall will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 24.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the different editions:

Standard Edition ($49.99 / £44.99 / €49.99 / ¥7,480) (physical / digital)

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonuses: CRTV Style: Rusted CRTV Style: Beach Edition (only on PlayStation 5)



Deluxe Edition ($59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99 / ¥8,580) (digital)

A copy of the game

Simon’s Outfit: Alternate

Digital art book

Digital soundtrack (mini soundtrack featuring highlights from original in-game scores)

Pre-order bonuses: 48 hours of early access CRTV Style: Rusted CRTV Style: Beach Edition (only on PlayStation 5)



Read details on the game below:

Even Deeper

As you may have noticed, each trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall has followed on directly from the one before, gradually building a picture of what Silent Hill: Townfall truly is. As with any Silent Hill story, plot details are obviously much better experienced and interpreted first hand. With that in mind, we won’t go into too much detail on the events and locations that await Simon in St. Amelia, but we can dive into a few more features and moments revealed in the trailer!

A New Voice in the Static

We are finally able to put a face and name to the voice previously heard on the CRTV from our reveal trailer from the February’s State of Play.

An inhabitant of St. Amelia, she’s a nurse from a local family clinic and dedicated to her job. Heard calling out for Simon to return to the island, Zoe can also be heard simultaneously asking him, “what are you doing here?”. For Simon, this is a tough question to answer; St. Amelia is not a place he recognizes, and Zoe is not someone he has encountered before.

Narrative-Driven Puzzles

As with some of Screen Burn’s previous titles, we strive to design puzzles and problems for the player that intertwine with the narrative directly, often telling part of the story in their setup or solutions. There are a few glimpses in the trailer, and some are more grounded and realistic than others. Solving these puzzles isn’t just a way to progress in the game, though, but rather a way to understand the situation Simon finds himself in. Each puzzle has been designed while writing the story, so rather than a separate, unconnected gameplay layer, they’re grounded in the world you’re exploring and contextual to it and the town’s inhabitants. It means each carries a deeper meaning or revelation within them.

A Horror in the Fog

The trailer also gives us our first glimpse of a new creature, seen stalking Simon in the darkness of the Otherworld. With some enemies, combat is an important aspect of survival. In others, evasion is your only option. Using the CRTV and peek mechanic to assess the situation as you navigate, staying out of sight and moving carefully is paramount, as being seen can lead to a terrifying chase and dire consequences.

PlayStation 5 Features

Lastly, we’ve spent a great deal of time looking to utilize the features of the PlayStation 5 and the DualSense Wireless Controller in the game. From the adaptive triggers mimicking the feel of firearms, the haptic feedback rumbling with the heavy impact of a creature’s footsteps approaching as you hide, we’re layering in features that feel intuitive, helpful and keep you focused and locked in on the nightmare unfolding before you. The game will also feature motion-controlled gameplay elements, such as fine tuning the CRTV into weak signals by twisting the device for a better signal reception, giving a more tactile feel to items in hand.

We can’t wait to share more of the game on the road to launch in September! Until next time, I’ll pass back to Okamoto-san to share information on the game’s launch editions announced today.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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