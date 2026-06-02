Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Launches February 12, 2027 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer Crystal Dynamics has announced Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 12, 2027.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a stunning reimagining of the 1996 genre-defining game.

As Lara Croft, harness your wits and athleticism to explore exotic locations lost to time—from the jungles of Peru to the ancient ruins of Greece, the deserts of Egypt, and a mysterious Mediterranean island shrouded in myth. Traverse treacherous landscapes, solve deadly contraptions, and face lethal predators as you hunt for the scattered pieces of the Scion, an artifact of immeasurable power.

Whether you're a veteran raider or new to Lara's world, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis delivers jaw-dropping visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, modern game design, and new surprises, while honoring the spirit and atmosphere of Lara Croft's debut adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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