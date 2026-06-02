Dune: Awakening Launches September 22 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

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Developer Funcom announced Dune: Awakening will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 22.

The game first released for PC via Steam in June 2025.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dune: Awakening is an open world, multiplayer survival game on a massive scale.

More than just survival, Dune: Awakening offers a large-scale, persistent and highly immersive world with social hubs bustling with other players, server-wide politics and intrigue, and a cinematic storyline that will leave you at the edge of your seat.

The Fremen have vanished. Paul Atreides was never born. Lady Jessica obeyed the Bene Gesserit and gave birth to a girl. Duke Leto Atreides survived the assault on Arrakeen and is now locked in a brutal conflict with the Harkonnen over Arrakis and its precious spice.

In this unique but still familiar take on the iconic science-fiction universe of Dune, you begin as a prisoner sent to Arrakis to uncover the mystery of the Fremen’s disappearance. Following in the footsteps of the mysterious desert tribe, you will learn the true meaning of desert power as you rise from a nameless survivor to becoming an agent of the Atreides or the Harkonnen.

Alone, with friends, or any of the hundreds of players you share Arrakis with, can you survive the most dangerous planet in the universe?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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